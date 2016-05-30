This is how Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend celebrated his 32nd birthday

Rahul Raj Singh, boyfriend of the deceased actress Pratyusha Banerjee, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday by helping the poor here.The producer and actor reportedly didn't throw any party as he is yet to overcome Pratyusha's loss.“I just want my love to come and wish me. If she is not here, the day is very sad like any other day I am living in. I just want to prove our love was very pure,” Rahul said in a statement.Pratyusha was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment here on April 1. It has been alleged that Rahul has a key role in her suicide.“People have no right to put questions over my worship. I just want to shower blessings of poor on my baby love wherever she is,” Rahul added.According to a source close to him, “Rahul has not overcome from the past happening”.“It's (his birthday) a special day for him but he is not celebrating and even refused to welcome cakes and gifts. He is just missing Pratyusha day and night,” the source said.Pratyusha shot to fame through her role as Anandi in the popular TV show “Balika Vadhu”.