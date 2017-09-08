Think about sex 40 times in a day, says Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma

His charm, coupled with great physique has the girls going weak on their knees. What many don't know is that, the always sweet Priyank has a naughty side to him as well.
Delhi ka munda shares about his fantasies and sexcapades:-
Are you a virgin?
We live in the 21st century and I was 21 years old when I lost my virginity
What do you think about sex?
Fun and satisfaction
How many times do you think about sex?
In a day, more than 40 times or maybe much much more
Where do you want to have sex?
Shower is the one place that defines by kinkiness
One thing is I know for sure . That this is just the beginning and I WONT STOP 😊
Weirdest place you have had sex?
In a car in the mall parking
Would you do it in a plane?
It's too uncomfortable for me
Best way to kiss?
Go slow with the flow and then hard
Would you like a threesome?
No, I want to be alone with my partner.
We are getting stronger . Thank you for 200k+ 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Kiki 😋 #cookiekiki #lehreintv #interviewscenes Ps- I was taller than u today 🤣 @priyanksharmaaa
Well, seem like Priyank has revealed quite a lot about himself in this rapid fire. He rose to fame with MTV Roadies.