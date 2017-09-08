 Think about sex 40 times in a day, says Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma
Priyanka Sharma opens up about his kinky side.

By: || Updated: 08 Sep 2017 10:03 AM
MTV Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Delhi boy and TV actor Priyank Sharma has been winning hearts in the current season of MTV Splitsvilla X. Also there is strong buzz that Priyank has won the show with Divya Aggarwal and not with his ideal match .

His charm, coupled with great physique has the girls going weak on their knees. What many don't know is that, the always sweet Priyank has a naughty side to him as well.

Delhi ka munda shares about his fantasies and sexcapades:-

Are you a virgin?

We live in the 21st century and I was 21 years old when I lost my virginity

What do you think about sex?

Fun and satisfaction

How many times do you think about sex?

In a day, more than 40 times or maybe much much more

Where do you want to have sex?

Shower is the one place that defines by kinkiness



Weirdest place you have had sex?

In a car in the mall parking

Would you do it in a plane?

It's too uncomfortable for me
Best way to kiss?

Go slow with the flow and then hard

Would you like a threesome?

No, I want to be alone with my partner.



Well, seem like Priyank has revealed quite a lot about himself in this rapid fire. He rose to fame with MTV Roadies.

