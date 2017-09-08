Think about sex 40 times in a day, says Splitsvilla winner Priyank Sharma







Fitness. It's s LIFESTYLE 💪🏻

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:46am PDT













One thing is I know for sure . That this is just the beginning and I WONT STOP 😊



A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on







Catch me interviewing on voot #splitsvillaX @mtvindia @mtvsplitsvilla #EXPLICIT

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:21am PDT













We are getting stronger . Thank you for 200k+ 🙏🏻🙏🏻



A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on







When she tries to be taller than you. Interview with Lehran TV was one of the best times ever with you. #cookiekiki

A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:51am PDT













Kiki 😋 #cookiekiki #lehreintv #interviewscenes Ps- I was taller than u today 🤣 @priyanksharmaaa



A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on

: Delhi boy and TV actor Priyank Sharma has been winning hearts in the current season of MTV Splitsvilla X. Also there is strong buzz that Priyank has won the show with Divya Aggarwal and not with his ideal match .His charm, coupled with great physique has the girls going weak on their knees. What many don't know is that, the always sweet Priyank has a naughty side to him as well.Delhi ka munda shares about his fantasies and sexcapades:-We live in the 21st century and I was 21 years old when I lost my virginityFun and satisfactionIn a day, more than 40 times or maybe much much moreShower is the one place that defines by kinkinessIn a car in the mall parkingIt's too uncomfortable for meGo slow with the flow and then hardNo, I want to be alone with my partner.Well, seem like Priyank has revealed quite a lot about himself in this rapid fire. He rose to fame with MTV Roadies.