 THE GREAT INDIAN LAUGHTER CHALLENGE: Shreyas Talpade and Sajid IN and Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan OUT
Star Plus makes a huge change in comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

By: || Updated: 16 Oct 2017 12:27 PM
Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan to replace Mallika Dua and Zakir Khan

New Delhi: Star Plus’ comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ made a comeback on TV after many years. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made a debut on TV with this show as ‘Super judge’. It had popular comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as the mentors. Despite of having big name like Akshay Kumar, show failed to get the TRP.

Now looking into this, makers have decided a big change in the show. They have decided to replace the mentors of the show. As per news in TOI, “In a bid to spruce up the show, the makers have decided to bring in Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan in place of mentors Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal from October 28. Shreyas and Sajid will judge the show along with Akshay.”

As per source of TOI, “It was pre-decided that the format would change after choosing the top 12 participants. There may also be a new host in place of Elli AvrRam, who was roped in only for the first leg of the show."

Well, in place of Mallika Dua, channel is planning to have Sunil Grover but nothing is confirmed yet.

