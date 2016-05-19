'Tamanna' gets a month's extension

Popular TV show “Tamanna”, which was scheduled to end in May, has got an extension of a month on popular demand.A show which unfolded a tale about aspirations of a girl to make it big as a cricketer and her journey towards realising the dream on the small screen, "Tamanna" features Anuja Sathe as the protagonist Dharaa Solanki.Having gone on air on February 1, it was to come to a close mid-May, but will now be bidding adieu in June.Anuja is happy that the show got an extension on popular demand.“I am so happy that my character has received so much of love from the viewers. This is the real award that any actor can ask for,” Anuja said in a statement.“I am overwhelmed that 'Tamanna' is getting an extension. We promise to continue delivering quality work and keep our audiences happy,” she added.The Star Plus show revolves around the life of Dharaa and her unconventional dream of becoming a cricketer. It highlighted three phases of her life -- childhood, marriage, divorce and how she emerges as a strong woman who doesn’t give up on her dream.Currently, the track of the show is based in Meerut where Dharaa, now a single mother, has become a coach and is training a team of 11 boys for a tournament.Producer Ajinkya Deo said: “The show has received a lot of appreciation and critical acclaim from viewers and so, it has been extended. We are happy that audiences could connect with Dhara's journey.”Besides Anuja, "Tamanna", which has been shot across various locations in Gujarat and Mumbai, also features Ketki Dave, Kiran Karmarkar, Harsh Chhaya and Vishal Gandhi.