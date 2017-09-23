TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA: Popatlal THROWN OUT of the show!







#popatlal #tarakmehta #anjalimehta

A post shared by JETHA LAL GADA (@dilip_joshi_jetha) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:55am PDT













#popatlal



A post shared by TMKOC FC🔵 (@tmkoc_screen) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

A post shared by TMKOC FC🔵 (@tmkoc_screen) on







Again A Sad Moment for all The TMKOC fans and Spl for popatlal🙁🙁🙁😔😔😔😔phir se mila popat ko pyar mea dhoka aur phir cancel hui uski shadi😔😔what do you think guys kya ab hogi shadi popat ki ya nahi? #tarakmehta #tarakmehtakaooltachashma #popatkishadi #popatlal #shadi

A post shared by jethalal_daya (@gokuldham_society_) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:51am PDT













#CaptionThis funny moment between the #Gokuldhaam gents at #Popatlal’s house! #TMKOC #purushmandal



A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Tele Films (@tmkoc_ntf) on Apr 4, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Tele Films (@tmkoc_ntf) on







#Bhide & #Popatlal are behind the bars as #ChaluPandey suspects they tortured Bapuji. Don’t miss tonight’s fun episode of #TMKOC

A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Tele Films (@tmkoc_ntf) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:18am PST













Iske paas 100-100 ke note hai...koi to shadi karlo isse...😂😂😂 #tarakmehtakaultachashma #popatlal



A post shared by RJ Heer✨ (@rj_heer) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:46am PST

A post shared by RJ Heer✨ (@rj_heer) on

: The makers of popular SAB TV show ''Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'' recently asked actor Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Popatlal, to leave the show. Shyam got into a heated argument with the show’s Producer, Asit Modi after which he was asked to leave.Actually the whole reason behind their argument was that Shyam had went to London to attend an event along with Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show. The duo did three stand-up acts together. The crowd couldn’t get enough of their comic timing.But, Shyam had gone there without informing the makers of his absence for the show. So as expected, when the makers called on his number, it went unreachable.This unprofessional behavior of Shyam, infuriated the makers and the Producer Asit Modi asked him for an explanation. Soon the discussion turned into an argumentative fight and the makers asked him to leave the show.Shyam had to stay at home for 4 days, following which he apologized to the Producer. Finally Asit allowed him to return to the show.So, we are happy that Shyam is back in the show as the show is incomplete with its Popatlal.Recently, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani too went on a maternity leave as she was in her 8trimester.