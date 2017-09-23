TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA: Popatlal THROWN OUT of the show!

Actually the whole reason behind their argument was that Shyam had went to London to attend an event along with Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show. The duo did three stand-up acts together. The crowd couldn’t get enough of their comic timing.
#popatlal
A post shared by TMKOC FC🔵 (@tmkoc_screen) on
#CaptionThis funny moment between the #Gokuldhaam gents at #Popatlal’s house! #TMKOC #purushmandal
A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Tele Films (@tmkoc_ntf) on
Iske paas 100-100 ke note hai...koi to shadi karlo isse...😂😂😂 #tarakmehtakaultachashma #popatlal
A post shared by RJ Heer✨ (@rj_heer) on
But, Shyam had gone there without informing the makers of his absence for the show. So as expected, when the makers called on his number, it went unreachable.
This unprofessional behavior of Shyam, infuriated the makers and the Producer Asit Modi asked him for an explanation. Soon the discussion turned into an argumentative fight and the makers asked him to leave the show.
Shyam had to stay at home for 4 days, following which he apologized to the Producer. Finally Asit allowed him to return to the show.
So, we are happy that Shyam is back in the show as the show is incomplete with its Popatlal.
Recently, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani too went on a maternity leave as she was in her 8th trimester.