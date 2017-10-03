 ‘Swaragini’ actor Namish Taneja is in RELATIONSHIP
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • ‘Swaragini’ actor Namish Taneja is in RELATIONSHIP

‘Swaragini’ actor Namish Taneja is in RELATIONSHIP

Namish Taneja aka Lakshya has finally found love.

By: || Updated: 03 Oct 2017 12:40 PM
‘Swaragini’ actor Namish Taneja is in RELATIONSHIP

TV actor Namish Taneja with girlfriend Aanchal Sharma

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Namish Taneja was last seen in Colors TV show ‘Swaragini’ with Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash and Varun Kapoor. Actor has always been quiet about his personal life. But now cat is finally out of the bag.

As per reports, Namish Taneja is in relationship from last six years. He is dating a girl named Aanchal Sharma and she is currently studying to be Company Secretariat.

While talking to Bombay Times, Namish said, “I had gone to a restaurant where I saw Aanchal and instantly fell in love with her. It might sound filmy, but when I saw her leaving the restaurant, I went up to her and asked her if she's on any social networking site. She got baffled and said no. I then requested her to share her number with me. Though she tried to give me a wrong number, she is so innocent that she ended up giving the right one. A few days later, I started sending messages to her and after a lot of struggle; I managed to convince her for a meeting. We gradually became friends and a year later, I told her that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. Fortunately, she accepted my proposal."



Before I met you, I never knew what it ws like to smile for no reason❤ #SoulMate #TrueLove #LoveAtFirstSight


A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on






When asked he kept it under wraps, he revealed, “Aanchal is not from the entertainment industry and was pursuing graduation. I didn't want to create unnecessary trouble for her by making our relationship public — it might hamper her studies. I am a protective boyfriend and I don't want to make her personal life hell just because she is dating an actor."





#all#ABOUT#HOW#you#PLAY#😉

A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on






I am, INDEED, A KING , because I KNOW HOw to rule #MY#SELF# ....


A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on










Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends. @tejasswiprakash

A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on






Eye contact is a way more intimate then words can ever be .....


A post shared by Namish Taneja (@tanejanamish) on











Actor also said that they both haven’t thought of marriage yet as they want to be successful in their respective jobs.

Namish will next be seen in Star Plus’ ‘Ikyawann’. In Swaragini, Namish played the role of ‘Lakshya Maheshwari’.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story HOT HOT HOT! Neha Pendse is everything SEXY in this pole dance video

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: “Don’t be surprised if I SHOUT ...
INDIA
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates Public Toilets For ...
VIDEO
Viral Story: Is this project has cut out of ...