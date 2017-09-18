Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?







One more for all the #Nairan lovers :)

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:53am PDT













Ye lo ji.. baaki #options bhi ache lage isislye post kar raha hun.. 😇 #nairan



A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on









❤️



A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on







Get well soon @samridhbawa ! PS: That wink you see is not a wink. He's suffering from conjunctivitis.

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:42am PDT













Ek aur .. #selfie #happy us .. in between the shots .. #nairan @iamankittasharma



A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on







#Nairan #loveisintheair Karan's allergy gone #romance on 😉.. #posing #ESS #colors @iamankittasharma

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:47am PDT













Finally got em.. #turban #sardar #iloveit #bhangra #happy #dance #punjabi #Amritsar 😀👳🏻🕺



A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on







#Goldentemple #Amritsar #sarovar #darshan #nairan #candid

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on May 28, 2017 at 12:13am PDT













#celebrating #100episodes be like.. #nairan #lovetodance #happy us😀 #sweaty us🙈 #candid #capture.. O chadd yaar.. Party yuhi chaalegi😜.. #ESS #colors @iamankittasharma



A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on May 10, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

: Few days ago we told you that Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actors Rishi Dev and Mohena Kumari are painting the town red with their love. However, both of them denied the rumors and said that they are just good friends.Well, another lovebirds to join this bandwagon is Colors TV actors, Ankita Sharma aka Naina and Samridh Bawa aka Karan. This lovely Jodi is famous with ‘Nairan’ name. Now love has blossomed between the duo off-screen as well.According to our credible source from the set revealed, "Samridh and Ankita are too close. Closeness seems to be more then that the friends share. Even they were caught getting cozy with each other on the set. Anyone can feel the smell of love from them. And it’s good in a way as the romance looks real over screen too."Ahem Ahem!Check out some pictures of Ankita and Samridh: