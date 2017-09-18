 Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?

Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?

Meet the new lovebirds of Telly town.

By: || Updated: 18 Sep 2017 01:40 PM
Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?

Ankita Sharma is dating her co-star Samridh Bawa

New Delhi: Few days ago we told you that Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actors Rishi Dev and Mohena Kumari are painting the town red with their love. However, both of them denied the rumors and said that they are just good friends.

Well, another lovebirds to join this bandwagon is Colors TV actors, Ankita Sharma aka Naina and Samridh Bawa aka Karan. This lovely Jodi is famous with ‘Nairan’ name. Now love has blossomed between the duo off-screen as well.

According to our credible source from the set revealed, "Samridh and Ankita are too close. Closeness seems to be more then that the friends share. Even they were caught getting cozy with each other on the set. Anyone can feel the smell of love from them. And it’s good in a way as the romance looks real over screen too."

Ahem Ahem!

Check out some pictures of Ankita and Samridh:



One more for all the #Nairan lovers :)


A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on










Ye lo ji.. baaki #options bhi ache lage isislye post kar raha hun.. 😇 #nairan

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on











❤️

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on






Get well soon @samridhbawa ! PS: That wink you see is not a wink. He's suffering from conjunctivitis.


A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on










Ek aur .. #selfie #happy us .. in between the shots .. #nairan @iamankittasharma

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on






#Nairan #loveisintheair Karan's allergy gone #romance on 😉.. #posing #ESS #colors @iamankittasharma


A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on










Finally got em.. #turban #sardar #iloveit #bhangra #happy #dance #punjabi #Amritsar 😀👳🏻🕺

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on






#Goldentemple #Amritsar #sarovar #darshan #nairan #candid


A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on









For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff to get DIVORCED

trending now

VIDEO
GuruJi with Pawan Sinha: Know what is 'Pitrdosh'
INDIA
Watch: Fake Income Tax officers beaten up, arrested in ...
INDIA
Upset with BJP, Sena may consider quitting Maharashtra government