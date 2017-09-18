Swaabhimaan actors Ankitta Sharma and Samridh Bawa DATING?

Well, another lovebirds to join this bandwagon is Colors TV actors, Ankita Sharma aka Naina and Samridh Bawa aka Karan. This lovely Jodi is famous with ‘Nairan’ name. Now love has blossomed between the duo off-screen as well.
According to our credible source from the set revealed, "Samridh and Ankita are too close. Closeness seems to be more then that the friends share. Even they were caught getting cozy with each other on the set. Anyone can feel the smell of love from them. And it’s good in a way as the romance looks real over screen too."
Ahem Ahem!
Check out some pictures of Ankita and Samridh:
Ye lo ji.. baaki #options bhi ache lage isislye post kar raha hun.. 😇 #nairan
Tera mera jahaan Le chalun main wahaan Koi tujhko na mujhse chura le Rakh loon aankhon mein main Kholun palke na main Koi tujhko na mujhse chura le This is for you @iamankittasharma MAm plc notice me 😍😍😍😍😍 #ankitasharmafeeds #ankitasharma #ankitalover #ankitasharmafanclub #naina #nairan #anridh #ess #ekshringaarswaabhimaan #colors
❤️
Ek aur .. #selfie #happy us .. in between the shots .. #nairan @iamankittasharma
Finally got em.. #turban #sardar #iloveit #bhangra #happy #dance #punjabi #Amritsar 😀👳🏻🕺
#celebrating #100episodes be like.. #nairan #lovetodance #happy us😀 #sweaty us🙈 #candid #capture.. O chadd yaar.. Party yuhi chaalegi😜.. #ESS #colors @iamankittasharma
