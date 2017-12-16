 Suyyash-Kishwer kiss passionately on first marriage anniversary, share picture on Instagram
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Suyyash-Kishwer kiss passionately on first marriage anniversary, share picture on Instagram

Suyyash-Kishwer kiss passionately on first marriage anniversary, share picture on Instagram

By: || Updated: 16 Dec 2017 03:13 PM
Suyyash-Kishwer kiss passionately on first marriage anniversary, share picture on Instagram

File Picture of Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt/Instagram

New Delhi: TV actors Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today.

Suyyash and Kishwer shared a picture of both kissing passionately on their respective Instagram accounts and captioned it, “Baby i really dunno wat to say bass I love you ❤ n i promise to do the same always @kishwersmerchantt Happy 1st.”



Always and Forever ❤️ @suyyashrai


A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on






The two had kept their marriage low-key last year.

Suyyash Rai is involved in TV show "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" playing ‘Abhay Kunwar Singh’, who is part of a royal family.

The couple met during the shoot of their show, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani

Congratulations guys.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BALIKA VADHU Child Actress Gracy Goswami accuses Casting Director of HARASSMENT

trending now

INDIA
No 'Shaheed' or 'Martyr' in our terminology, says Government
VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi's coronation: Growth rate was all time high ...
INDIA
Find out who is TIME’s 2017 person of the ...