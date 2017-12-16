Suyyash-Kishwer kiss passionately on first marriage anniversary, share picture on Instagram







Always and Forever ❤️ @suyyashrai

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Dec 15, 2017 at 10:48am PST





New Delhi: TV actors Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today.Suyyash and Kishwer shared a picture of both kissing passionately on their respective Instagram accounts and captioned it, “Baby i really dunno wat to say bass I love you ❤ n i promise to do the same always @kishwersmerchantt Happy 1.”The two had kept their marriage low-key last year.Suyyash Rai is involved in TV show "Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya" playing ‘Abhay Kunwar Singh’, who is part of a royal family.The couple met during the shoot of their show, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek KahaaniCongratulations guys.