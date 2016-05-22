 Sushant Singh Rajput deletes his social media accounts post break-up with Ankita Lokhande
By: || Updated: 22 May 2016 10:49 AM
New Delhi: News of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande partying ways has astonished everyone few days back.  Many reasons started doing rounds on the social media. Right from Sushant dating his Raabta co-star to Ankita’s addiction to alcohol, number of stories became the talk of tinsel town.

Now the TV actor turned Bollywood star has added a twist in whole story. Wondering what is it?

Well, Sushant Singh Rajput  has deleted his Twitter and Instagram account. Yes, You read that right!

When you go on the micro-blogging site Twitter and search for the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor’s official handle it shows, “@itsSSR Sorry that page does not exist”

SSR

And when you go to his Instagram account it states this:

 

SSR 12

Reports claim that his break up with TV actress Ankita Lokhande might be the reason behind this step.

 

First Published:
