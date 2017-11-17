SUPER-CUTE: Video of SHWETA TIWARI'S BABY BOY tasting ketchup for the FIRST time.







Tasting ketchup for the 1st time..😂😍😘😘😘

My tiniest travel partner ❤️



Traveling is always fun with this little munchkin 😘

🙏🏼❤️



Hello parents! Ever since Reyansh's birth, I've started getting many baby oriented questions, but recently my DM has been flooded with the same and I've been considering answering them. However, I can only help you with the methods and tricks that I personally use perpetually, hoping it will help you resolve your issues. My posts from this point forward will have answered queries in the caption section. Lots of love for your babies and you. Love ❤️



Start the day right with the smile...😄😍

My Children are the reason I laugh, smile and want to get up every morning.



New Delhi: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's baby boy Reyansh is undoubtedly the cutest kid we've seen. His latest video had all of us cracked up.Shweta is pro-active on social media and keeps on posting photos of her son on a regular basis. Few days ago she shared this cute video of the baby where he can be seen tasting ketchup for the first time, and his reaction is epic.Check out the cutie's hilarious expressions here.Shweta is a proud mom and keeps sharing photos of her kids. We took a look at some adorable pictures of this mother-son duo.Shweta also has an elder daughter named Palak Tiwari, who is already a diva. Check out this beautiful brother-sister duo.After experiencing troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary, the actress married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is their first baby.