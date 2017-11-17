 SUPER-CUTE: Video of SHWETA TIWARI'S BABY BOY tasting ketchup for the FIRST time.
Shweta Tiwari's little one tasted ketchup for the first time and his reaction had us laughing out loud.

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's baby boy Reyansh is undoubtedly the cutest kid we've seen. His latest video had all of us cracked up.

Shweta is pro-active on social media and keeps on posting photos of her son on a regular basis. Few days ago she shared this cute video of the baby where he can be seen tasting ketchup for the first time, and his reaction is epic.

Check out the cutie's hilarious expressions here.

 



Tasting ketchup for the 1st time..😂😍😘😘😘


A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on






Shweta is a proud mom and keeps sharing photos of her kids. We took a look at some adorable pictures of this mother-son duo.

 





My tiniest travel partner ❤️

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on




 



Traveling is always fun with this little munchkin 😘


A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on






 





🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on




 












 



Start the day right with the smile...😄😍


A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on






Shweta also has an elder daughter named Palak Tiwari, who is already a diva. Check out this beautiful brother-sister duo.

 





My Children are the reason I laugh, smile and want to get up every morning.

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on




After experiencing troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary, the actress married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is their first baby.

