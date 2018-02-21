 Star Plus LEAD ACTRESS Rhea Sharma REVEALS her role model
Actress reveals her real life inspiration!

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:07 PM
Mumbai: TV actress Rhea Sharma says she looks up to veteran cine icon Rekha as a "strong role model".

"I definitely look up to Rekha ma'am as a strong role model and the fact that she had always been my inspiration is not hidden," Rhea said in a statement.

The actress, who is seen in the Star Plus show "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", added: "I have loved her since my childhood days, watching and admiring her. If by God's grace, my career shapes up even one per cent of what Rekha ma'am did with her work, I would be blessed."

Check out some pictures of Rhea Sharma:

