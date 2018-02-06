Star Plus actor Kapil Nirmal to take place of Kinshuk Mahajan in Zee TV's Bhootu ?

The lead actors Sana Amin Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan, of Zee TV new serial Bhootu have bid adieu to the show after a short stint.This has raised many eyebrows but the reasons are not revealed yet.Now the show is undergoing major changes to bring the old and the new plot on the same track.Rumours have it that actor Kapil Nirmal will be replacing Kinshuk Mahajan in the show.Kapil has already starred in Star Plus shows like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Ek Vir Ki Ardaas .. Veera. He also starred in Colors TV serial Na Aana Is Des Laado . Apart from these, he has also been a great performer in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha.However, he was away from acting for three years. With Bhootu, he is making his big comeback in acting.It has not yet been revealed who will fill up for Sana Amin Sheikh in the show? Stay tuned for more updates.