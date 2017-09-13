Star Bharat’s NEW LEAD actress Bhumika Gurung’s tribute to her father







Mumbai: TV actress Bhumika Gurung has paid a tribute to her father by getting inked for the first time. She says her father is her first love.Bhumika, who plays the role of Nimki in TV show "Nimki Mukhiya", adores actress Priyanka Chopra's "Daddy's little girl" tattoo and therefore got herself inked for the first time.On her wrist, Bhumika has got "Dad" written with a red coloured heart around it."My dad is my first love. I may find my prince someday, but my dad will always be my King. He gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person. He believed in me," Bhumika said in a statement"This tattoo is just a way for me to let him know and to feel for myself that he's always with me. Wherever I go whatever I do. His blessings are always with me," she added."Nimki Mukhiya" is aired on Star Bharat.