Ssharad Malhotraa's love for cricket

Besides acting, Ssharad Malhotraa, best known for his roles in shows like "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan" and "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap", likes to play cricket and considers Sachin Tendulkar his favourite cricketer."I have been playing cricket since childhood... I am very passionate about the sport. My favourite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and whenever I get the opportunity I go and watch India's matches live," Ssharad, who can be sen showing off his cricketing skills in sports-based reality TV show "Box Cricket League" (BCL), said in a statement.""I remember watching Sachin for the first time in India in Kolkata when the India-Australia match happened at Eden Gardens. That was the first time when I saw Sachin playing. Watching him live was the biggest thing ever happened for a cricket fanatic like me," Ssharad said.Asked whether he gets time to practice during his busy shooting schedule, Ssharad said: "These days I am shooting 12 to 13 hours a day. I barely get time to practice but whenever I get time I do it after my shoot."