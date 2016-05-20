Srijit Mukherji praises Tridha Choudhury

Film director Srijit Mukherji, who predominantly works in Bengali cinema, has lauded actress Tridha Choudhury. He feels she has miles to go and will leave a lasting mark in showbiz.Tridha, who has appeared in various Bengali and Telugu films, made her debut on the small screen through TV show "Dahleez"."I worked with Tridha for the film 'Mishawr Rawhoshyo' and found her an extremely hardworking actress. She was diligent, attentive and always eager to learn and she did a splendid job on the movie," Mukherji said in a statement."If she continues to choose her projects correctly and works hard, she has miles to go and I'm sure she will leave a lasting mark in the glamour industry," he added.Tridha has garnered a huge fan following since she has entered the television industry. She plays the role of Swadheenta in the Star Plus show.