 Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
Search

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT

ABP News Web Desk | 13 Feb 2018 10:29 PM
Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
1

TV actress Sreejita De was last seen in Star Plus show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ is oozing hotness with her latest photoshoot. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
2

Sreejita recently turned muse to a photographer and was seen sizzling in a black saree.(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
3

And boy! She looked damn sexy in it!(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
4

This picture is so good you’ll struggle to take your eyes off her for some time. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
5

She is posing by the beach in a golden blouse and black saree. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
6

Actress will be seen in a web series called Untouchables where she plays the role of a high class sex worker who gets embroiled in a murder mystery.(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
7

Watch that back! (Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
8

Check out other pictures of Sreejita!(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
9

(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
10

(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
11

(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT
12

(Image Courtesy - Instagram)

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Over 25,000 Maharashtra farmers hold protest march seeking ...
GADGETS
OnePlus announces exciting offers on OnePlus 5T
VIDEO
BADHO BAHU: TV actress Rytasha Rathore to get REPLACED ...