Sreejita De looks HOT and SEXY in NEW PHOTO SHOOT

TV actress Sreejita De was last seen in Star Plus show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’ is oozing hotness with her latest photoshoot. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)
Sreejita recently turned muse to a photographer and was seen sizzling in a black saree.(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
And boy! She looked damn sexy in it!(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
This picture is so good you’ll struggle to take your eyes off her for some time. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)
She is posing by the beach in a golden blouse and black saree. (Image Courtesy - Instagram)
Actress will be seen in a web series called Untouchables where she plays the role of a high class sex worker who gets embroiled in a murder mystery.(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
Watch that back! (Image Courtesy - Instagram)
Check out other pictures of Sreejita!(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
(Image Courtesy - Instagram)
(Image Courtesy - Instagram)