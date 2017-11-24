 SONY TV actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on RAPE CHARGES
Actor Piyush Sahdev allegedly raped a girl who was a model by profession; he was arrested after she filed a case against the actor

By: || Updated: 24 Nov 2017 10:31 PM
Piyush Sahdev/ Image: Instagram

New Delhi: This may come as a big shock for all the fans of TV actor Piyush Sahdev, who has been arrested on rape charges.


Piyush allegedly raped a model who filed a case against Piyush and consequently he got arrested. According to reports Piyush was picked up from his residence and is being kept under police custody .


Piyush was reportedly arrested two days after the FIR was lodged against him and will be kept in custody till November 27. He will not be able to get a bail before that.




Image: Instagram (@piyushsahdev) Image: Instagram (@piyushsahdev)

 


Piyush has played important characters in topmost TV serials. Apart from the lead in ‘Devanshi’, he has played lord Rama in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Samay (antagonist) in Jennifer Winget’s lead series Beyhadh and also played the lead role of Kabir in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan ke.




Akangsha Rawat/ Image: Instagram (@akangsha_ak) Akangsha Rawat/ Image: Instagram (@akangsha_ak)

Recently Piyush’s divorce with wife Akangsha Rawat, who is also a soap actress , was in news.

First Published:
