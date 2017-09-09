SO CUTE! Bani J got KISSED by LOVE of her life

MTV fame Bani J is head over heels after getting the most adorable kiss from the love of her life. Doesn’t this give some legit couple goals? Indeed this gesture does.
No throwback or flashback more like a gratitude post. _______________________ To @yuv_thehuman, to me, to the Us we love so much (and do our best to not get too attached to.) Some days it feels like time stands still when you leave and there's this moment of absolute stillness around. And then it takes a little bit to remember that right, I do carry on doing this life thing until we meet again lol. To the best and worst of us, to the ying and the yang, the sunrise and the sunset. To the not knowing and the ToTo (lol) To the brutal honesty and fearlessness, to loving with all we've got⚡️ And incase I didn't tell you already, THANK YOU!! I love you! ❤️ ______________________________________________ #theresjustOne #totheUs #somuchofeverything #caughtfeelings #lol #lowkeymakingclaims #readMine
Homeostasis ˌhɒmɪə(ʊ)ˈsteɪsɪs ______________________________________ #thaithai #endorphinhighmuch #lifehighmuch #allday #allthelifting #allthesoreness #allthelaughs #allthesmiles
GI Joe 🌪 GI Jane Regular Saturday night at my favourite bar Training legs = lots of squats & deads💀 ____________________________________________ My last couple of posts have been with people I appreciate so much, some I've known for years others just a few months. People enter our lives, meet us along the path for a reason. It helps to surround yourself with people that push you, inspire you & above all else understand you🤘🏼 ____________________________________________ #strive #BTF #BTM #align #saturdaynight #squatbar #youknowit #soulfly #stillness #chaos #liftoUplift #liftLife #jaibajrangbali #jokes #ontheinside
This is the point where I dissolved into everything and became nothing. Now I am her and she is me. I lost myself only to find that the one whose lost was never me, could never be me. Because in life there's nothing to lose or win. Wherever she is that's the most sacred place in the world for me, that's my holy ground, that's my spiritual practice, that's where I fail miserably, that's where I rise gloriously, that's where I set my demons free, that's where I let them run wild, this place is nothing and so it's everything. . . #yuvwrites #dayslikethese #lovelikethis #fireworks #sparksintheheart #onebigmoment #thatslife #sacredplace #holyspace
I know this looks like I have her in a head-lock but I promise you it's a heart lock. #yupiwentthere #emoaf #justcuzitsYourBirthday #nomoreEmo #giftGauaharAlifetimesupplyoftissueboxes #cuzshesbeencryingallday #tearsofJoy #lol #HBD! _______________________________________ Regram via @gauaharkhan ・・・ Thank you @banij ........ ❤️ you made me smile from ear to ear...... Happy birthday to me.... #littlethings #crazygifts🌟 #flowerlove #notes .... #somuchofallthingsamazing..... #precious #mine... #Alhamdulillah Ma sha Allah.....🙏🏻
Well, VJ Bani has recently been in headlines for various reasons. After her departure from Bigg Boss, her fight with best friend Gauahar Khan became the talk of the town. Though the duo shared some animosity but things got sorted after a point of time.
Her relationship with Yuvraj Thakur is as clear as a crystal. Both of them are madly in love with each other. Their exceptional bond is visible through their Instagram posts.
🌊🦈☀️ _______________________________________________________ #islandlife #discoverhongkong @discoverhongkong #thatsunshine #thatgoodgood #postallthewipeouts #lol #indiansunbathing #raresight
Date night with the magnificent skyline that is Hongkong 🇭🇰 _______________________________ @discoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #thatsadietcoke #iceandlime #wheremytempuraat #themcloudsdoe #thatview #atthetopoftheconcretejungle #inazooallourown #whatalife #blessup #groundup #loa
The Bigg Boss finalist posted a video on Instagram a few hours ago getting the most adorable kiss ever! Yuvraj is seen giving a peck on her cheek and she confesses her intimate love towards him.
Bani got her breakthrough in the television industry via ‘Roadies season 4’. She became a renowned host of MTV and was last seen on Colors Reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Also, this hottie is spotted holidaying in Hong kong these days.
Stay Tuned for more updates!