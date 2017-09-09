SO CUTE! Bani J got KISSED by LOVE of her life









How about some love struck gossip today? Check this one out.MTV fame Bani J is head over heels after getting the most adorable kiss from the love of her life. Doesn’t this give some legit couple goals? Indeed this gesture does.Well, VJ Bani has recently been in headlines for various reasons. After her departure from Bigg Boss, her fight with best friend Gauahar Khan became the talk of the town. Though the duo shared some animosity but things got sorted after a point of time.Her relationship with Yuvraj Thakur is as clear as a crystal. Both of them are madly in love with each other. Their exceptional bond is visible through their Instagram posts.The Bigg Boss finalist posted a video on Instagram a few hours ago getting the most adorable kiss ever! Yuvraj is seen giving a peck on her cheek and she confesses her intimate love towards him.Bani got her breakthrough in the television industry via ‘Roadies season 4’. She became a renowned host of MTV and was last seen on Colors Reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Also, this hottie is spotted holidaying in Hong kong these days.Stay Tuned for more updates!