 SO CUTE! Bani J got KISSED by LOVE of her life
MTV fame Bani J is head over heels after getting the most adorable kiss from the love of her life.

Updated: 09 Sep 2017 10:57 AM
New Delhi: How about some love struck gossip today? Check this one out.

MTV fame Bani J is head over heels after getting the most adorable kiss from the love of her life. Doesn’t this give some legit couple goals? Indeed this gesture does.



No throwback or flashback more like a gratitude post. _______________________ To @yuv_thehuman, to me, to the Us we love so much (and do our best to not get too attached to.) Some days it feels like time stands still when you leave and there's this moment of absolute stillness around. And then it takes a little bit to remember that right, I do carry on doing this life thing until we meet again lol. To the best and worst of us, to the ying and the yang, the sunrise and the sunset. To the not knowing and the ToTo (lol) To the brutal honesty and fearlessness, to loving with all we've got⚡️ And incase I didn't tell you already, THANK YOU!! I love you! ❤️ ______________________________________________ #theresjustOne #totheUs #somuchofeverything #caughtfeelings #lol #lowkeymakingclaims #readMine


A post shared by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij)






















Well, VJ Bani has recently been in headlines for various reasons. After her departure from Bigg Boss, her fight with best friend Gauahar Khan became the talk of the town. Though the duo shared some animosity but things got sorted after a point of time.

Her relationship with Yuvraj Thakur is as clear as a crystal. Both of them are madly in love with each other. Their exceptional bond is visible through their Instagram posts.














The Bigg Boss finalist posted a video on Instagram a few hours ago getting the most adorable kiss ever! Yuvraj is seen giving a peck on her cheek and she confesses her intimate love towards him.

Bani got her breakthrough in the television industry via ‘Roadies season 4’. She became a renowned host of MTV and was last seen on Colors Reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Also, this hottie is spotted holidaying in Hong kong these days.

First Published:
