Shveta Salve, Carol Gracias flaunt their baby bumps on ramp

Mumbai: Super model Carol Gracias, TV actress Shveta Salve along with 12 other proud expecting mothers traversed the ramp for skincare oil brand Bio-Oil, which hosted the #YummiliciousWalk on Saturday on the eve of Mother's Day.



Bio-Oil aims to be a facilitator for expecting mothers to shed their inhibitions and celebrate this beautiful phase of motherhood.



"It has been heart-warming to share the stage with such confident and glowing Yummy Mummies. Pregnancy is a wonderful journey that should be cherished and rejoiced," Shveta said in a statement.

Gracias says she is "delighted to choreograph" the walk with all the other women."I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to choreograph the walk with all these gorgeous women! Joining these lovely mothers has been an overwhelming experience." Gracias said,Also present at the event were celebrity gynaecologist Kiran Coelho and dermatologist Rashmi Shetty.