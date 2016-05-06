Shubhangi Atre hits back at Shilpa Shinde over 'COPY CAT' comment!

Shubhangi Atre aka New Angoori of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ has replied to Shilpa’s ‘copy cat’ comment. Shubhangi in a recent interview told that she is just copying the character of Angoori and not any specific actor.“Angoori is a character and I am just doing my job as an actress, “Shubhangi attacked Shilpa indirectly.Shubhangi has stepped into the shoes of actress Shilpa Shinde to play the character of Angoori. Shinde quit the show after a fall out with the producers."My complete focus is to do justice to my role. It's a huge responsibility that has been bestowed upon me. I do not want to disappoint the loyal fans of the show," she told PTI earlier."Comparisons are bound to happen and I am open to that scrutiny. As actors we wait for such opportunities. It's a huge responsibility to be selected to play an immensely popular character on television," she said.Shubhangi said she herself has been a huge fan of the show."It has a cult following. I myself have been a big fan of the show and all its characters.""Incidentally, it was my birthday, 11th April, when I received a call for this show and I don't think there could have been a perfect birthday gift," she said.Since Angoori speaks in Bihari dialect, Shubhangi had to work on it. "The signature dialogue of Angoori like 'Sahi pakde hai' and the Bihari accent resonates with masses. So I had to practise that a lot to get the diction and mannerism right."Shubhangi feels the most important aspect about comedy is timing. "The first thing about comedy is timing, it has to be perfect. Second, you should enjoy doing it. Unless you enjoy it, bet it a man or woman, it won't click," she said.The show is aired on &TV.