SHOCKING ! SONY TV show HAASIL to go OFF-AIR !!

: In a bad news for the fans of Sony TV's biggie Haasil, the show will be going off-air soon.The rumours about the show going off-air had been doing rounds lately and now Telly Buzz has confirmed the new. In its report , it informed that Haasil will be going off-air on February 24.Haasil that features all the big names started with a lot of buzz in October last year. It has Bollywood actors like Zayed Khan and Vatsal Seth. Nikita Dutta who grabbed popularity with her Bollywood debut Lekar Hum Deewana Dill, is playing the common love interest of two brothers.However, the show had struck a standstill and had been struggling for TRP.