SHOCKING! AISI DEEWANGI to go OFF AIR

: It is now a common thing in the TV industry that every then and now shows are being launched. Well, not each one of them is able to impress the viewers despite of having a good story line.Popular Zee TV show ‘Aisi Deewangi’ has been quite in controversy and the reason for it was the lead pair of the show. TV actor Pranav Misshra (Prem Singh Rathod) and Jyoti Sharma (Tejasvini) recently put down their papers as they complained about the shoot schedule and stress created because of that. Matter was then taken to CINTAA.But sad news is that show is going off air now and fans won't see 'Prejasvini' aka Prem and Tejasvini on TV anymore.Now as per reports in India Forums, “Reports suggest that taking many factors into consideration, the makers have decided to pull the show off-air on the 2nd of February.The show is reported to replace upcoming show, Kalirein on Zee TV.”Check out some pictures of Pranav and Jyoti:Pranav Misshra is also known for his role in TV show 'Kya Hua Tera Vaada', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Naagin' and 'Kasam Tere Pyar Ki'. On the other hand, Jyoti Sharma has done shows like, 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and 'Mann Mein Hai Vishwas'.Stay tuned for all Television gossip and updates.