SHOCKING: MMS of Bollywood actor's brother goes viral!

A shocking video featuring Bollywood actor Harman Baweja’s cousin Johny Baweja making out with a mystery woman has been leaked and going viral these days.The 17 seconds video which is quite blurred, features Johny Baweja kissing and making out with a girl. However, you will find a striking thing that there is a third person who is holding the camera and capturing the whole scene from different angles.Well, this is not the first case of brazen breach of privacy. Earlier, an alleged video of ex-Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone viral. Not only this, Ashmit Patel and Riya Sen's sex scandal video had also hit the internet.According to reports Johnny Baweja is an aspiring actor who was supposed to make his debut with a film titled ‘Sun Ladki’.So is this a part of movie promotion or a scene from the upcoming film which got leaked before it's release?