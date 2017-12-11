SHOCKING! ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress Jaya Bhattacharya in a BIG FINANCIAL CRISES







: Just in the start of the week, TV industry got sad news. TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya who is known for her role in Star Plus’ show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is in big trouble.As per news in Tellychakkar.com, Jaya is in big financial crisis. Well, the problem doesn’t end here; she is almost bankrupted and has no TV shows or work.In an interview with the portal, Jaya said, “My mother has been admitted from 26 November. I am in a deep fix as all my finances are down the drain. Due to a renovation contract for my house, I am currently put up at my rakhi brother’s place. Though there is a lot of liberty in taking decisions and doing things, I don’t have anybody whom I can depend on or whose shoulder I can cry on. I am a strong woman and I have never given up. I will never. But I am in a terrible fix and badly in need of work.”Everything was hunky dory sometime back but Jaya’s mother’s sudden illness got the actress in this crisis. As per the report, Jaya’s mother, 79 is being monitored for an irregular ECG and is in the ICU currently.Jaya has acted in TV shows like, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, ‘Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai’, ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ , ‘Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev’.Jaya was last seen in Colors TV show ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’.Actress' pictures on Instagram are evidently saying that she needs help.We hope that Jaya gets some work soon and her mother gets well soon.