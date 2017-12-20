 Shocking ! Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava fired from Vikram Bhatt's web series
The makers of the series decided to drop the shoot after shooting 12 episodes.

Updated: 20 Dec 2017 03:10 PM
Ankita Bhargava in Unafraid. Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV actress and Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava is out from the web series ‘Unafraid’.

The web-series has been called off and the entire crew has been fired overnight. Ankita shared some pictures of the shoot with this caption. The pictures speak of a strong plot.

 




Unafraid was one of the most talked about projects of the actress and her fans know very well how excited she was for this series.

She had posted this on her instagram few weeks ago when the shooting for the series was going.






The cast had shot for 12 episodes already , when they were suddenly told to pack up. The shooting had to be permanently stopped and the project had to be dropped.

Rthe actrerss was clearly miffed at this as she had rejected many offers as the shooting for this project had already begun.

According to reports, the makers were not ready to show the first cut after shooting 12 episodes. Vikram Bhatt reportedly said that he wasn’t getting the expected output from the shoot, so he dropped it. About Ankita he said  that she is a good friend and he will cast her in his next series.

