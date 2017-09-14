 SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma BREAKS UP with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma BREAKS UP with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma BREAKS UP with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Endless troubles for Kapil Sharma.

By: || Updated: 14 Sep 2017 01:54 PM
SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma BREAKS UP with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma with his girlfriend Ginni Chatarath

New Delhi: Guess who is controversy’s favorite child these days? None other than famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. After his infamous fight with Sunil Grover, while returning from a show in Australia, Kapil has been facing a lot of troubles.

Well, we all remember how just after the fight Kapil tweeted a picture with his girlfriend Ginni Chatarath and revealed that they will get married soon. But to our utmost shock, Kapil has parted ways with Ginni.

kapil

Kapil 2

According to report in DNA, “It is being whispered that his relationship with his girlfriend Ginny Chatrath is off and their proposed marriage at the end of the year stands cancelled. The onus for the aborted relationship is being put on a female member of Kapil Sharma’s team who apparently has been a victim of unrequited love for Kapil for years.”

Kapil 3

Source of the portal said “This team member has been working against Kapil’s interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won’t accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests. When rumours linking Kapil to this team member — spread by the team member herself - gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginny. Now even that is off. This team member makes sure to isolate Kapil and everyone who comes close to him.”

Recently, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' also went off air because of its low TRP.

Well, we just hope that Kapil sorts everything out with his girlfriend Ginni and loves makes a way back in his life.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Game of Thrones season 8 to have multiple endings!!!

trending now

INDIA
Modi, Abe Lay Foundation Stone For High-Speed Rail Project
INDIA
PM Modi, Shinzo Abe Visit 16th Century Sidi Saiyyed ...
VIDEO
FULL SPEECH: PM Modi thanks "Param Mitra" Shinzo Abe, ...