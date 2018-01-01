 SHOCKING ! Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff to get DIVORCED
This comes after eight years of their marriage.

Updated: 01 Jan 2018 05:51 PM
New Delhi: In a shocking instance, the eight year old marriage of TV celebrities Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff has hit the skids.

The couple has filed for divorce with mutual consent at Bandra Family Court.

Though the couple had been living separately for almost a year, fans always had hopes of their reconciliation. However with their mutual consent now,  proceedings won’t take much time and after 5 or 6 months , things will get over once and for all between them .

The couple who had  a grand wedding in Jaipur in the year 2009 had given us some couple goals initially, but their marriage fell in a rut after two years . Differences started creeping in between them in  the year 2011.

They also  have a four-year-old daughter Samaira.  It is being speculated that Samaira’s custody will be given to Juhi.





Rumours are rife that it is Juhi’s short temperedness that has caused the couple to drift apart , despite many attempts of the couple to save the marriage.

