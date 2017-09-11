SHOCKING! Barun Sobti tells makers to CUT his LOVE SCENES from ‘TU HAI MERA SUNDAY’







Barun Sobti famous for his role in Star plus daily soap ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ is all set for his upcoming movie. Though the actor is much excited for his film but he asked the makers of ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’ to tone down kissing scenes with leading lady Shahana Goswami.Yes! You read that right. Barun doesn’t want to create havoc since he is well aware that how this can offend his millions and zillions of fans to a great extent.According to a leading entertainment portal, the Director of the film, Milind Dhaimade said: “As everyone knows Barun’s fan following, especially amongst the female demographic, is very vast. And in India fans treat their favourite stars very personally and they almost idolise them. When we knew that there’s a scene of Barun and Shahana in the film, Barun and us together decided to rework the scene knowing how personal people take an onscreen action or imagery of an actor. So we just wanted to keep the scene authentic but still respect sentiments.”Movie ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’ is a story that revolves around 5 friends who plays soccer in Mumbai to avoid their problems. Shahana Goswami was last seen in Rock on 2 and is also famous for her roles in movies like ‘Ra One’ and ‘Break Ke Baad’.Maanvi Gagroo, popular TVF web series actress will also play a part in the movie.Stay tuned for more buzz around!