Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s HALDI CEREMONY

: One of the most adorable lovebirds of telly town, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to get hitched in few days.Couple, friends and their family are in Lucknow and wedding will take place there only. Starting today was Shoaib and Dipika’s haldi ceremony. Dipika looked very simple yet pretty in white suit ad yellow dupatta.Check these pictures:Dipika and Shoaib are getting married on 22February and wedding will take place in Maudaha, Lucknow which is Shoaib's hometown. The couple and their family have already reached Lucknow.A grand and stellar reception party for the industry friends will be hosted by them on Februray 26 at Mumbai's Sea Princess hotel.Dipika and Shoaib rose to fame with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, in which Dipika played the role ‘Simar’ and Shoaib was ‘Prem’ in the show. Couple was seen together recently in Star Plus dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.Couple met of the sets of this shows and after dating for 4 years, they are finally ready to take the vows.