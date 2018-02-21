Shoaib-Dipika’s HAPPINESS in their MEHENDI Ceremony VIDEO is so CONTAGIOUS

New Delhi: It is raining happiness in Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s life as the adorable couple will get married on 22February. Preparations and pre-wedding ceremonies are in full swing.It was Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet ceremony for Shoaib and Dipika today.During Mehendi ceremony, Dipika looked pretty in Black-golden suit with yellow phulkari dupatta.But ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous on Sangeet ceremony.She was wearing mustard yellow Shrara and Shoaib was looking dashing in red shimmer kurta with black pajami.Check out the pictures and video:After wedding, a grand and stellar reception party for the industry friends will be hosted by them on Februray 26 at Mumbai's Sea Princess hotel.Dipika and Shoaib rose to fame with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, in which Dipika played the role ‘Simar’ and Shoaib was ‘Prem’ in the show. Couple was seen together recently in Star Plus dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'.Couple met of the sets of this shows and after dating for 4 years, they are finally ready to take the vows.