Shivangi Joshi 'thrilled' to shoot in Rishikesh

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who will be next seen as Naira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, says she is “thrilled” to shoot for the upcoming sequence of the show in Rishikesh, where she spent most of her childhood.Shivangi, who hails from Dehradun, has spent a major part of her childhood in and around Rishikesh and she is well acquainted with the place.“Rishikesh is home to me since I belong to that place. It feels really nice to be part of a show that has been going on successfully for so many years,” Shivangi said in a statement.“I have spent a major part of my childhood in Dehradun and Rishikesh enjoying the adventure sports and now that I am going back to shoot at my own place, I am thrilled.“I also plan on making the cast and crew enjoy Rishikesh through my eyes,” she added.The cast and crew of the show, including actors Karan Mehra, Hina Khan and Rohan Mehra, will soon be heading to Rishikesh for the upcoming leap in the show.Apart from Shivangi, the show will also feature “Nisha Aur Uske Cousins” fame Mohsin Khan, who will be seen entering the show as Kartik.“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is aired on Star Plus.