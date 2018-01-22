 Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
Search

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT

ABP News Web Desk | 22 Jan 2018 01:26 PM
Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
1

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going great from 9 years but after Hina Khan aka Akshara, shows’ front faces are Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Karthik (Mohsin Khan). Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
2

Shivangi and Mohsin are not couple on screen, but off-screen too they are madly in love with each other. Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
3

TV’s Naira aka Shivangi is looking sexy in maroon off-shoulder top. Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
4

On the other hand, Mohsin’s this rugged yet dapper look is killing us. Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
5

But their pictures together in the photoshoot are breaking the internet. Don’t they look hot? Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
6

Their latest photo shoot is speaking a lot about their chemistry. Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
7

Well, looking at the pictures we wonder if marriage on the cards or not yet! Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
8

Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
9

Image Courtesy - Instagram

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan look nothing but a ‘HOT COUPLE’ in PHOTO SHOOT
10

Image Courtesy - Instagram

trending now

VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: ABP News gets hold of FIR copy against ...
VIDEO
Aaj Ka Arjun: Know how BJP state president Biplab ...
INDIA
UP man kills wife, two daughters over suspected affair