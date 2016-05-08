Shilpa Shinde says NO to TV Shows, signs web content show

Here is a good news for Shilpa Shinde fans. The actress who is best known for her role as 'Angoori Bhabi' in the show "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" is all set to make a comeback.But wait, before you imagine her in any daily soap, let us tell you that the actress will be seen in a web content show associating with SABGROUP'S WEB INITIATIVE- HAPPII-FI.Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shinde will be playing the protagonist in a comic web content show. The actress has already signed on the dotted line and has started shooting.Ahead of the upcoming web content show, Shilpa was approached by makers of The Kapil Sharma Show as well as Comedy Nights Bachao but she turned down both of them.