Shilpa Shinde looks GORGEOUS in her NEW PHOTO SHOOT

Her new look is Jaw-dropping!

Updated: 03 Feb 2018 05:18 PM
New Delhi: TV actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde won everyone’s heart with her stint in Colors TV show. After coming out, she was seen partying hard with Producer Rashmi Sharma and TV actress Gia Manek.

However, she didn’t attend the Arshi Khan’s party and latter was quite upset with it. Arshi also took a sly dig at Shilpa on Twitter. But later on, Shilpa clarified that she was already out somewhere and by the time she was back home it was quite late.

Well, after all this, we have some surprise for all the Shilpa Shinde fans. Shilpa recently shot for her new photo shoot and we have to say that she was looking beautiful. One of her look was Black gown with long golden earrings.

Check out these videos:








She is Looking Soo Cute 😂❤️

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpashiinde) on




















Shilpa 1

Shilpa 2

Shilpa Shinde came into controversy when she left hit show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai'.

