BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan are not ‘BEST FRIENDS’ anymore!

: Friendships are made and broken in Colors TV show Bigg Boss. In the last season, Bigg Boss 10, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Monalisa gave strong friendship goals to everyone. Well, although there still is much time for contestants of Bigg Boss 11 to get along but still there viewers witnessed some good friendship between Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde.Well, both stood up for each other in 1week. Shilpa Shinde was seen sharing her problems and plans of troubling Vikas Gupta with Arshi. Both of them were seen almost together, just like any other best friends. But here comes some bad news. This friendship is falling apart now.ABP Live exclusively reveals that Arshi was seen talking about Shilpa Shinde behind her back with Puneesh Sharma. In a video, Arshi says, “Voh to me chorh rahi hoon isse kyunki badi hai me iski izzat karti hoon nahi to udaa doon do second ke andar.”She also says, “Dil pe lene ki baat nahi hai, bohat over ho jaati hai kabhi kabhi.”Well, in another sneak peak video of Bigg Boss Shilpa says in front of everyone that Arshi is not capable of becoming captain, which makes Arshi furious.Check out this video:So is Shilpa going to find some new shoulder to cry on or she will still be friends with Arshi Khan?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.