Sheha Wagh OPENS UP on her two FAILED MARRIAGES

Sneha after her two failed marriages has come to a conclusion that men don’t like headstrong women. She walked out of her first marriage after facing domestic violence. The actress had her second marriage with businessman Anurag Solanki. Her second marriage is also facing a tough phase though they haven’t filed for divorce yet. The couple is living separately now.Sneha says, "I wouldn't say that he was a wrong guy, but yes, he was not the right one for me. After two failed marriages, I have realised that men don't like headstrong women. I have a soft nature and am also fragile. Even a minor glitch can scare me. Now, I strongly feel that marriage is not meant for me. It is in fact overhyped. In our society, we have this perception that only men can take care of the family, but that is not true. I am confident and capable of taking care of my family."In this tough phase of her life, Sneha’s family is the pillar support. She says, "My sister and my parents are my pillars of strength. I would have not have survived this phase without them. Right now, career is my focus. I won't say that love is bitter, but I am definitely not inclined towards it now. I can't comment on whether it'll happen in the future or not."Sneha is known for playing the role of Jyoti in Imagine TV's show Jyoti. She also portrayed the character of Ratan Kaur Sampooran Singh on Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera.