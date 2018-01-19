‘Shakti’ actress Roshni Sahota in RELATIONSHIP with actor Kuldeep Singh?







Beautifully conceptualized...picture which itself says alot...@vickieechaudhary

A post shared by Roshni Sahota (@roshni_sahota) on Jul 19, 2016 at 3:20am PDT





: TV actress Roshni Sahota has got popular with Colors TV show ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. She plays the role of ‘Surbhi’ in the TV serial. Actress has been creating buzz on Internet with her beautiful and sexy pictures.But now Roshni Sahota’s personal life is making news. If reports are to be believed Surbhi aka Roshni Sahota has found her love in her best friend and TV actor Kuldeep Singh who plays ‘Lord Vishnu’ in Vighnaharta Ganesh on Sony Entertainment Television show.Both the actors recently have moved into a live-in relationship."Roshni and Kuldeep are best buddies. Their closeness is not less than a love couple. They were dating since years but now when both the actors are working good. They have moved into a flat together. They are in a live-in relationship," our source added.Revealing more, our source who attended the birthday party of Kuldeep and the celebration of their new flat adds, "The duo in front of friends proposed each other. They both are looking ahead into their production house which is co-owned by both of them."When we contacted Roshni she totally denied it and said out of anger, "The news is totally fake. It's a baseless rumours. I stay with my brother. Me and Kuldeep co-own a production house, Pravah Partners. We are just very good friends. I'm very much single and dont like my name attached with anyone without my concern and confirmation.Check out some pictures of Roshni and Kuldeep: