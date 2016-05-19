 Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood

Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood

By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 03:20 PM
Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood
New Delhi: Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood  Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, who was recently blessed with a son, has tweaked his shooting schedule to spend more time with the little one.  The actor says he wants "to fulfil" his responsibilities without compromising on either the home or the work front.

Shabbir, who is seen in Zee TV's show "KumKum Bhagya", in co-ordination with the production house, Balaji Telefilms, has worked around a shoot schedule that allows him to wrap up in time.   "I want to fulfil my responsibilities without compromising on either the home or the work front.

I am thankful to the creative team and my co-actors for accommodating flexi-hours to make it convenient for me, so that I can easily manage both work and family," Shabbir said in a statement.

"Choosing my schedule is truly liberating and allows me to focus on all my priorities. At this stage of my career, I find myself more engaged, motivated and committed," added the actor, who is married to actress Kanchi Kaul.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
Big Debate: Bypolls a semi-final for 2019 General Elections?
VIDEO
Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi to play lead in ...
VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi can't become a PM with the kind ...