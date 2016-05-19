Shabbir's fine balancing act for fatherhood Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, who was recently blessed with a son, has tweaked his shooting schedule to spend more time with the little one. The actor says he wants "to fulfil" his responsibilities without compromising on either the home or the work front.Shabbir, who is seen in Zee TV's show "KumKum Bhagya", in co-ordination with the production house, Balaji Telefilms, has worked around a shoot schedule that allows him to wrap up in time. "I want to fulfil my responsibilities without compromising on either the home or the work front.I am thankful to the creative team and my co-actors for accommodating flexi-hours to make it convenient for me, so that I can easily manage both work and family," Shabbir said in a statement."Choosing my schedule is truly liberating and allows me to focus on all my priorities. At this stage of my career, I find myself more engaged, motivated and committed," added the actor, who is married to actress Kanchi Kaul.