SEE PIC: First Look Of Bigg Boss 11

By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 07:41 PM
(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter @rajcheerfull)

New Delhi: First look of the Bigg Boss 11 house is right here as posted by Raj Nayak on Twitter.


Colors CEO, Raj Nayak took to Twitter and posted a picture of the house. You would be damn excited to see it.

 



Picture reveals entrance of the Bigg Boss house. The promos of the show have already created enough excitement about the Salman Khan show.

Like last year, there will be many commoners participating in the show. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Looks beautiful, isn’t it? well! ain't you more excited for the show.

Stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.

