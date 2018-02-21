SC stays criminal action against Priya across India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed all criminal actions against Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame following her 'wink song' from the film "Oru Addar Love".Priya on Tuesday had sought quashing of a spate of complaints and an FIR registered against her and the film director for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a minority community.Varrier's lawyer Harris Beeran had moved the apex court bench after the cases were lodged against the two in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.