Sayantani Ghosh to get Sridevi-inspired look on 'Santoshi Maa'

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who currently plays Paulomi in “Santoshi Maa”, will soon be seen in a new avatar inspired by veteran actress Sridevi in the popular show.In the show, Sayantani is seen as a goddess, whose misdeeds have landed her on earth amongst the lesser mortals. While on earth, people believe that she belongs to a theatre company and start making fun of her.While trying to adapt on earth, she comes across Sridevi’s movies and gets mesmerised by her look.“It is a welcome change for me as I have been in the same costume since the show has gone on air. People on earth have lot of options to style themselves unlike a goddess.“I am a huge fan of Sridevi and I am glad that my mortal look will be inspired from her. I will be donning the short hair look along with sarees. I am very happy with my new look.“Santoshi Maa”, aired on &TV, also features Gracy Singh, Ratan Rajput and Ayaz Ahmed.