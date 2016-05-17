Sasural Simar Ka's Simar turns into a fly and Twitter can't stop talking about it!

And twitter went crazy. This is what they wrote:
Steamy scene from Sasural Simar Ka... pic.twitter.com/BnkYLfPPvM
— Kutta Kahi Ka (@BhayanakPuppy) May 17, 2016
Hanging out with Simar of the Sasural Simar Ka fame ... pic.twitter.com/LUHilpqYJw
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 16, 2016
*Sasural Simar ka team meeting*
"Well, John Snow is back. What should we do to draw attention to our show?"
Writer: I have an idea
— Hims (@HimsTrivedi) May 16, 2016
Sasural Simar Ka is the reason why aliens never contact us.
— Micro-ambitious (@pal36) May 16, 2016
The best thing about Simar from Sasural Simar Ka turning into housefly is that a housefly normally lives for only a month
Fingers crossed
— TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) May 16, 2016
"Sasural Simar Ka" can be used by police as 3rd degree torture...
— Nitin Sharma (@Nitin_ks090) May 17, 2016
Sasural Simar Ka is on air since 2011.