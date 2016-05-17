Sasural Simar Ka's Simar turns into a fly and Twitter can't stop talking about it!



Steamy scene from Sasural Simar Ka... pic.twitter.com/BnkYLfPPvM

— Kutta Kahi Ka (@BhayanakPuppy) May 17, 2016



Hanging out with Simar of the Sasural Simar Ka fame ... pic.twitter.com/LUHilpqYJw



— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) May 16, 2016





*Sasural Simar ka team meeting*

"Well, John Snow is back. What should we do to draw attention to our show?"



Writer: I have an idea



— Hims (@HimsTrivedi) May 16, 2016



Sasural Simar Ka is the reason why aliens never contact us.



— Micro-ambitious (@pal36) May 16, 2016





The best thing about Simar from Sasural Simar Ka turning into housefly is that a housefly normally lives for only a month

Fingers crossed



— TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) May 16, 2016



"Sasural Simar Ka" can be used by police as 3rd degree torture...



— Nitin Sharma (@Nitin_ks090) May 17, 2016



Well, can a daily soap go so far from reality that it can’t be digested? Well, there's one such show thatis competing very well in this department and you know which one is it. ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ was trending on Twitter on Monday after the main character of the show Simar aka Dipika Kakkar was turned into fly as a punishment!And twitter went crazy. This is what they wrote:Sasural Simar Ka is on air since 2011.