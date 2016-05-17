 Sasural Simar Ka's Simar turns into a fly and Twitter can't stop talking about it!
By: || Updated: 17 May 2016 04:41 AM
New Delhi: Well, can a daily soap go so far from reality that it can’t be digested? Well, there's one such show thatis competing very well in this department and you know which one is it. ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ was trending on Twitter on Monday after the main character of the show Simar aka Dipika Kakkar was turned into  fly as a punishment!

 

And twitter went crazy. This is what they wrote:


















Sasural Simar Ka is on air since 2011.

