Sanjay Dutt makes Sanket Bhosale teary-eyed

Comedian and TV actor Sanket Bhosale, who has been a fan of Sanjay Dutt since his "Khalnayak" days, became emotional upon meeting the actor on the sets of "The Drama Company".The cast of forthcoming film "Bhoomi", including Sanjay, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar as well as Director Omung Kumar, were seen getting entertained by the artists on the Sony Entertainment Television show.Sanket was happy to mimic Sanjay. On getting a chance to perform in front of him, he couldn't hold back his tears, said a source from the film's set.Sanket spoke about how he followed Sanjay in his childhood from "Khalnayak" to "Vaastav" and also adopted his hairstyle. He said he used to hide his long hair in the school and his mother helped him tuck his hair with the cap, the source added.Seeing the emotional side, Sanjay gave him his famous 'jaadu ki jhappi'.Talking about it, Sanket said in a statement: "The moment I got to know that Baba was coming on set, I was the most excited. I ensured I do that act right. It is a surreal feeling when you get to meet the person that you've been following since childhood."This was the best day of my life where I could perform in front of him, mimicking his style. It was really an emotional moment for me and I cannot forget this day ever."