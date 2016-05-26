 Same pinch for Kapil Sharma, Chris Gayle's lucky number!
By: || Updated: 26 May 2016 01:52 PM
Mumbai: There's something common between star cricketer Chris Gayle and ace comedian Kapil Sharma -- and it's their lucky number.

During an appearance on the comedian's "The Kapil Sharma Show", Gayle shared that his favourite number is '9' and that is why his jersey number is 333.

Interestingly, Kapil said: “Just like Chris Gayle, 9 is my lucky number too. The number of the house I stay in Mumbai is 9 and so is the timing of our show.”

Kapil's production banner's name is also K9 Productions.

Gayle appeared on the Sony Entertainment Television show along with Bollywood singers Mika Singh and Kanika Kapoor.

The West Indies cricketer even showcased some of his less known talents of singing and dancing.

