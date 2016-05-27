Salman surprises aspiring blind singer

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised Canada-based visually impaired singer Jugpreet Bajwa, a contestant on "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa", on the set of the popular singing reality show.Salman was shooting for another project when he realised that the set of the Zee TV show is situated next door."It was a complete surprise. I was practicing for this week’s shoot and it seems, Salman sir wrapped up his work at a set close by and was heading to his vanity van when he heard that the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' rehearsals on the set is right next door,” Jugpreet said in a statement.“He just walked in and whispered in my ear and hugged me tight and I was so shocked and happy that I just took his blessings. I am on top of the world having met Salman Khan. I felt special, that amongst everyone else, he chose to meet me. I’m truly blessed that he likes my singing,” he added.Jugpreet further shared that the “Dabangg” star even expressed a desire to work with him in the near future.“Salman said he watches 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' with his mother and looks forward to my performances. Additionally, what was especially memorable was, when he said, 'Inshallah we will work together someday in near future,” Jugpreet said.This is not the first time that a Bollywood star has appreciated Jugpreet's talent.Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appreciated his singing when they appeared on “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” to promote their respective films.