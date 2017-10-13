Salman never promised my return on 'Bigg Boss': Priyank Sharma

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 11" contestant Priyank Sharma says host Salman Khan scolded him for attacking a fellow housemate but has not assured his return to the show.
Salman evicted Priyank from the show during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode when he allegedly physically assaulted co- contestant Akash Dadlani, after an argument broke out between Vikas Gupta and the latter.
"Nothing is happening (regarding the return to the show). I am out of the show, I have no idea if I am coming back to the show or not. Let's hope for the best. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.
"He (Salman) knows me. He scolded me, he took my side as well. He just told me don't forget what kind of a person you are, just be yourself and that I should not be hitting anyone as it is wrong. They (channel) don't want to promote that (hitting anyone) through the show. So I just got a piece of advice from him," Priyank tells PTI.
Another former contestant of "Bigg Boss 11", Zubair Khan had alleged that Salman said Priyank will be back on the show, but this footage was not shown on television.
To this, Priyank says, "No nothing like that happened. I don't know why he (Zubair) is saying this, as nothing has been confirmed by the channel or Salman bhai about it. I would love to be back on the show but that doesn't mean I will be back on the show."
However, according to reports, he will soon return to the Bigg Boss house.
"If the channel approaches me again, I would love to go back. There will be no second thoughts about it," says Priyank.
The former "Splitsvilla" contestant says the atmosphere inside the house is not affable and it is tough to stay there.
"There was so much negativity in the house, there are mad and weird people inside. It's a mixed feeling (referring to his early exit from the show).
"I watch 'Bigg Boss', I feel I am still there but I am not. It's not a good feeling when I see the show. I have made some friends inside the show and I support them," he says.
Priyank adds he does not consider housemates Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash as his friends.
The show airs on Colors channel.