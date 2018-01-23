 Sajid Khan to fill in for Anurag Basu on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Sajid Khan to fill in for Anurag Basu on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

Sajid Khan to fill in for Anurag Basu on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

Sajid says, "It feels great to sit on a judge's chair that belongs to Anurag Basu".

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 04:24 PM
Sajid Khan to fill in for Anurag Basu on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

Sajid Khan to take Anuerag Basu's place in Super Dancer Chapter 2/ Image: Instagram

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped in to judge dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 2" in the absence of filmmaker Anurag Basu.


Basu couldn't be a part of the shoot as he has was busy with Saraswati Pooja. Last week, Sajid's sister and filmmaker Farah Khan also became part of the Sony Entertainment Television show as a guest.

"I think the Khan family is completely ready to take over 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'. Last week, my elder sister Farah Khan, who I jokingly call my elder brother, was here and today I'm honoured enough to be on the show amongst my dear friends Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur," Sajid said in a statement.

"Sitting on the judge's chair which belongs to Anurag Basu feels great! He is such a good human being and a good filmmaker. I genuinely want to keep coming on this show not because I've replaced Anurag Basu but because, I am a fan of this show. The kids possess some outstanding talent and I am excited to be here," he added.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meet Priyank Sharma’s SEXY lead actress

trending now

VIDEO
Karnataka Congress released video augmenting BJP as Beef Janata ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: This Bigg Boss 11 contestant signs a movie!
TRENDING NEWS
Rajput women march with swords in Chittorgarh, threaten to ...