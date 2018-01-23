Sajid Khan to fill in for Anurag Basu on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped in to judge dance reality show "Super Dancer Chapter 2" in the absence of filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Basu couldn't be a part of the shoot as he has was busy with Saraswati Pooja. Last week, Sajid's sister and filmmaker Farah Khan also became part of the Sony Entertainment Television show as a guest."I think the Khan family is completely ready to take over 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'. Last week, my elder sister Farah Khan, who I jokingly call my elder brother, was here and today I'm honoured enough to be on the show amongst my dear friends Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur," Sajid said in a statement."Sitting on the judge's chair which belongs to Anurag Basu feels great! He is such a good human being and a good filmmaker. I genuinely want to keep coming on this show not because I've replaced Anurag Basu but because, I am a fan of this show. The kids possess some outstanding talent and I am excited to be here," he added.