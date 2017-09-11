 SAD! TV actor Tom Alter is suffering from CANCER
Very famous veteran actor Tom Alter needs your prayers.

Updated: 11 Sep 2017 03:48 PM
New Delhi: Bollywood and TV actor Tom Alter is a very renowned personality in our industry. But what we have come to know about him is sad and shocking.

The veteran actor has been diagnosed with the fourth stage of bone cancer. A week before, Alter was admitted in hospital for ‘body pain’ and after the entire test, his family came to know about his disease. While talking to Indian Express, Tom’s son Jemie Alter said, “It’s not a good time to talk. I will call you in the evening.”

Tom is a Padma Shri Awardee and is known for his role in TV show ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’.

Playwright Sayeed Alam, who has worked with Alter, said, “We are all praying for his recovery and I am sure he will recover.”

Tom Alter has been part of hit TV shows like, Shaktiman and Captain Vyom. He has also been part of Bollywood films like Charas,Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Gandhi, Kranti, Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Veer Zara. and Sargoshiyan

We wish Tom Alter a speedy recovery.

