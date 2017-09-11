SAD! TV actor Tom Alter is suffering from CANCER

The veteran actor has been diagnosed with the fourth stage of bone cancer. A week before, Alter was admitted in hospital for ‘body pain’ and after the entire test, his family came to know about his disease. While talking to Indian Express, Tom’s son Jemie Alter said, “It’s not a good time to talk. I will call you in the evening.”
#365#vijayshelarphotgraphy#blackandwhite#challenge#Photography#photographer#model#India#fashion#Indianactor#actor#films#bollywood#portfolio@vijay.shelar.365#TomAlter #superstar#filmfare#padmashreeawardee
A post shared by Vijay Shelar (@vijay.shelar.365official) on
Happy to share that Mr. Tom Alter has joined the cast of the Ruskin Bond Short Film, where he will essay the role of Mr. Bond. Mr. Alter’s extensive acting experience in films, theatre and television, and his close friendship with the beloved author will be a huge asset to the film. I am grateful to Mr. Alter for his generosity and look forward to a fruitful collaboration. #TomAlter #RuskinBond #actor #lorienfantastic #lorienmotionpictures #shortfilm #fantasy #childrensfantasy
Tom is a Padma Shri Awardee and is known for his role in TV show ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’.
Playwright Sayeed Alam, who has worked with Alter, said, “We are all praying for his recovery and I am sure he will recover.”
Tom Alter has been part of hit TV shows like, Shaktiman and Captain Vyom. He has also been part of Bollywood films like Charas,Shatranj Ke Khiladi, Gandhi, Kranti, Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Veer Zara. and Sargoshiyan
We wish Tom Alter a speedy recovery.