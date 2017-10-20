Sad News: TV actress Divya Bhatnagar’s father passes away

New Delhi: Actress Divya Bhatnagar's father Vinay Kumar who had gone missing but was found in a hurt and injured condition, passed away on Wednesday.

According to an India Forums report, even though he was admitted to the hospital, he had been struggling to keep up recently. The doctors had put him on the ventilator and were trying their best. However, yesterday (18th October), Mr. Vinay Kumar Bhatnagar breathed his last at around 7: 30 pm.

Divya had then told IndianWikiMedia portal: “We searched for him all night. My family members traced him to a govt hospital in Delhi, namely Bhawan Mahavir Government Hospital, Pitampura. We are relieved but he is in ICU, unconscious.”

“Few cops found my dad lying on the road. They rushed him to the hospital. He was robbed and poisoned. His mouth and nose was frothing."

In an emotional message on Facebook this morning, she wrote: "Papa dekho Maine kaha tha na Diwali pr aaungi promise Kiya tha dekho main aa gyi ab aap kahan ho Sab hain yahan bas aap nhi ho.. Keh do yeh Ganda sapna hai plssssssss mere papa aa jao"

We hope the culprits who attacked Divya's father get booked soon. Our condolences are with the bereaved family.

Divya has worked in 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' TV serial and couple of Bollywood movies.