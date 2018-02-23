 SAD NEWS! ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress Jaya Bhattacharya’s mother is no more
Updated: 23 Feb 2018 09:16 PM
New Delhi: TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya is going through a difficult time from last few months as her mother was unwell. But this morning, actress’s world turned upside down when her mother died.

As per news in an entertainment portal, “Jaya Bhattacharya lost her mother, early this morning.She had not been keeping well since November 2017. She was suffering from a heart problem, for which she was admitted to the hospital. The 79-year-old, spent her last few hours in the ICU where she was being monitored for an irregular ECG.”

Portal also reported that Jaya shared this sad news with friends and family as she wrote, “It is with profound grief I inform that my mother has left for heavenly adobe today”.

Jaya’s mother will be cremated today at 9:30 in Mumbai.

Jaya Bhattacharya is known for her role in Star Plus show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’.

Our deepest condolences are with Jaya’s family.

